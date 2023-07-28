All is not lost, you still have a part to play, Ruto now tells CASs

President William Ruto intends to accommodate those he had appointed as chief administrative secretaries (CASs) in different positions in his government after the High Court declared the appointments unconstitutional.

"Nothing is lost. I’m going to work with all these leaders to steer our country forward, let us just be a little bit patient my friends," he said.

Set-out rules

Early this month, the High Court ruled that the establishment of 50 CAS positions and appointment of office holders was unconstitutional. According to a three-judge bench sitting in Nairobi, the government did not follow the set-out rules in establishing the offices.

Political leaders in the region also asked the President to offer State jobs to those who supported him but failed to get elected.

"Some of our people who supported you are jobless, kindly consider them even as we pledge our support. They need a spot in your government since most of them supported you during the campaigns," said Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana.

Regarding the issue of high cost of living, Dr Ruto reiterated that the cost of food will only be reduced through maximising food production.

Speaking in Wema village, Tana River County, during his four-day tour of the Coast region, the President said protests will not solve the problem.

‘Genuine conversation’

"The only genuine conversation we are going to have with anyone is on further ideas to increase our productivity through our farms and irrigation projects," he said.

President Ruto noted that his government has a blueprint already in progress to lower the cost of living, and is willing to welcome new ideas from like-minded people.

He said that the protests will only prolong the hardship, urging Kenyans to ask their leaders to support the Finance Act 2023.

"We want to develop this country, but we are going to achieve that through paying our taxes lest you want us to run this government on debt like my predecessor," he said.

Dr Ruto reiterated government plans to further reduce the cost of fertiliser from Sh3,500 to Sh2,500 from next week. This, he said, will bolster food production and cause a reduction in prices of commodities in the next two months.

‘Kenya’s breadbasket’

"We are going to invest in our irrigation schemes in this region and make sure that they become Kenya's breadbasket by mid-next year," he said.

He announced an investment of Sh10 billion in the Tana Irrigation Development Project, noting that Sh450 million has already been allocated for the development of infrastructure. Another Sh650 Million has been allocated towards the completion of the gravity canal in Bura.

"We are going to expand production at the Bura Irrigation Scheme by another 20,000 acres, our target is to make sure that we make this county the region's food basket," he said.

Climate change

President Ruto blamed the high cost of food on climate change, noting that it affected production in the country, depleting more than 70 per cent of the food stores. This, he said, saw the government spend more than Sh75 billion on rice importation.

"We are determined to see that we reduce importation of food by upscaling our local production and all farmers will be a part of this agenda," he said.