A grand welcome as Raila Odinga returns from UAE, mega rally ahead

Opposition leader Raila Odinga jetted back into the country on Friday to a grand reception by politicians led by Martha Karua (Narc Kenya) and Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper Democratic Movement).

Also present at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi were Jubilee Party vice chair David Murathe, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, former Murang'a Governor Mwangi wa Iria and Mr Odinga's supporters.

Supporters of Raila Odinga, leader of the opposition's Azimio coalition, celebrate his return from the UAE, at the JKIA in Nairobi on April 28, 2023. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Mr Odinga has returned for a grand rally at Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi, to address the political crisis that deepened after bipartisan talks between Azimio and the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance stalled, even as President William Ruto’s side executed a counter-strategy designed to corner their rivals.

With the bipartisan negotiations in limbo after the opposition walked out citing inclusion of an opposition lawmaker as part of the government team, the President’s side hastily sealed an agreement to bring another opposition party into the ruling coalition fold.

Supporters of Raila Odinga, leader of the opposition's Azimio coalition, and his sister Ruth, celebrate his return from the UAE, at the JKIA in Nairobi on April 28, 2023. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Azimio is adamant about resuming its anti-government protests, even as President Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance pleads with the opposition to give dialogue a chance.

More to follow