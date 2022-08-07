2022 polls: George Wajackoyah, Waihiga Mwaure call for ‘real’ change

Roots Party of Kenya presidential candidate George Wajackoyah and his Agano colleague David Waihiga yesterday concluded their campaigns with a call to Kenyans to reject leaders who have left the country bankrupt.

Prof Wajackoyah held rallies in Nairobi, with stopovers in Highridge, Masari Hill, Deep Sea and Westlands.

He cited Kenya’s rising debt, saying the country’s sovereignty and national security have been compromised.

Prof Wajackoyah said the current crop of leaders have failed the country as they cannot provide solutions to problems they created.

“That’s why my theory of economic turnaround is centred on growth and industrial production of Marijuana,” he said.

“Marijuana is the most potent weapon to get our country back from shylocks who have compromised our honour, dignity, sovereignty and national security.”

Mr Waihiga held his last rally in Eastleigh, Nairobi County, where he called on Kenyans to vote for change.

“The August 9 elections are the most important since independence. The election will can right the wrongs we have made for 59 years,” Mr Waihiga said.

The Agano party presidential candidate, who has promised to destroy corruption, the unresolved scandals, the secret contracts and wastage in government, said money to fund government projects has over the years been stolen by the political class.

“My opponents had a chance to change everything but didn’t. They cannot go further. It will take a new hand and I am that new hand,” he said.

He also urged Kenyans to remain peaceful after voting and give the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission space to do its work within the law.