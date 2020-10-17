Uhuru’s kin disowns elders who visited Raila in Bondo

National Council of Elders patron Kung’u Muigai, who is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cousin, on Friday disowned Kikuyu elders who visited the rural home of ODM leader Raila Odinga last Saturday, saying they were neither sent by the President nor the council.

Mr Muigai made the remarks while in Thika, Kiambu County, where he attended a requiem mass of Mr Peter Mbothi and Mr Christopher Kariuki, who were killed two weeks ago in Kenol, Murang’a County, during a chaotic church fund-raiser organised by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Kandara’s Alice Wahome, whose chief guest was Deputy President William Ruto.

“President Kenyatta did not send anyone to Bondo and was not aware of the visit. It was the work of Mr Peter Kenneth and Mr David Murathe. The National Council of Elders never sent them,” said Mr Muigai, who urged Mt Kenya leaders to desist from politics of opportunism, which he said will divide the country.

Mr Muigai’s sentiments were echoed by former Kiambu governor William Kabogo, who accused Mr Kenneth and Mr Murathe of trying to divide the community and to “auction them for self-gain” ahead of the 2022 General Election.

“Bad politics is to blame for the death of these two young people,” Mr Kabogo said. The requiem mass brought together the Gema Cultural Association, Gikuyu Council of Elders and Kiama kia Ma. Area MP Patrick Wainaina skipped the event.

Some speakers castigated the so-called ‘hustler nation’ movement, saying it risks dividing the country by making the poor fight among themselves.

Sciuri@ke.nationmedia.com