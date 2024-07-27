Francis Kimemia: Ruto's advisers and intelligence chiefs failed him, Mwai Kibaki's were spot on

Francis Kimemia, the career civil servant who rose ranks to Secretary to the Cabinet in President Mwai Kibaki’s State House, now blames the political crisis President William Ruto found himself in following anti-government protests on the failure of presidential advisers, security and intelligence agencies.

Speaking on Inooro TV, Mr Kimemia said the security and intelligence agencies on the ground had failed the President.

Mr Kimemia said the sacking of the entire cabinet was an admission by the president that all was not well.

"The President has many advisers; how come none of them were aware of the loud voice of discontent from Kenyans?" asked the former Nyandarua governor.

He said President Ruto succumbed to pressure and agitation by the Gen Zs, a situation he said could have been averted if the government had listened to the lingering grievances.

"The Gen Zs took to the streets after the government refused to listen to them and Kenyans. This government has closed its doors to Kenyans, it has distanced itself from the citizens. I was a senior civil servant and I can tell you that Kenyans from all walks of life would come to my office and that is how I understood what the citizens wanted, how they felt about the government and what was happening on the ground," added Mr Kimemia, who also served as Internal Security permanent secretary during his rise through the civil service.

"The voices of discontent have been there for a long time, the Finance Bill was just a trigger and the president's advisers should have known and advised him," Mr Kimemia said of the protests, which also targeted unpopular tax demands, opulence and arrogance by key government officials.

He said it's important for the President to have some cabinet slots for Gen Zs, including in the PS and parastatals.

He said the government should have a team to lead reconciliation with the families of those killed during the protests, adding that the National Assembly should be cleansed.

"What has happened, the shedding of blood in the National Assembly calls for cleansing, I don't understand how they can sit in this house to discuss national issues when there is bloodshed everywhere. The National Assembly is like a holy place where one can seek refuge and justice. The fact that innocent blood was shed in that house and the fact that it was entered by the protesters means that the place has lost its dignity and sanctity, it's traumatising that MPs are conducting their business there while the innocent blood shed is still fresh inside, it calls for cleansing," Mr Kimemia added.

He said compensation and payment of hospital bills for the protest victims were not enough and must be followed by justice for the victims.

"The assembly and the executive cannot remain silent on those who were killed during the peaceful protests," Mr Kimemia added.

On the politics of the Mount Kenya region, Mr Kimemia said leaders had launched an initiative to bring all leaders together.

"The region will go into the next elections as a united community with the possibility of fielding a presidential candidate. As a community, we have to start respecting our leaders. It's not right to fight Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, it's wrong," he added.

He said he was against the proposed changes in the leadership of the National Assembly.

"Those who hold those positions are our people, we need them there to protect the interests of the community," Mr Kimemia added.

He said he would be back in Nyandarua, adding that residents were suffering from many missed opportunities, failed development projects and increased taxation without public participation and other considerations.

At the same time, he said the government was doing nothing to create an enabling environment for economic growth.