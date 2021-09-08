Former PCEA Moderator David Githii joins State House race

The list of those interested in succeeding President Kenyatta got a new entrant after former PCEA Moderator David Githii threw his hat in the ring.

He said there was so much suffering among the people that needed a leader who would initiate a complete shift from the current management style, especially on the economic front.

The prelate made the announcement at the El-Gibbor Church in Kiambu.

“After a careful consideration, I’ve decided to offer myself to serve this great country at the highest office. I’ll be vying for President in the next elections,” he said.

Bishop Githii is the founder and head of El-Gibbor Evangelism and Intercessory Church at Ruiru in Kiambu County. He served as the moderator of the PCEA for six years.

Dr Githii has taught at various institutions of higher learning.

He said this experience puts him at a vantage position to propose the kind of leadership the nation deserves.

“I’m reaching out to all Kenyans from all walks of life, including those who have resolved not to vote because they don’t see a credible candidate, ” he said.

Dr Githii said he will initiate projects to promote the welfare of the youth, widows and widowers and single mothers. “I’ll provide opportunities for the needy and the disadvantaged. I will promote gender equality,” he added.

“My administration will establish vocational training institutions for the youth and promote an administrative as well as economic environment that will encourage investors, so as to create job opportunities,” he said.