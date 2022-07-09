Police probe businessman Abbas Nazerali's death after family suspects foul play

On May 15, businessman Abbas Anverali Nazerali was pronounced dead on arrival at Mombasa Hospital’s emergency room.

But the circumstances in which the death occurred have jolted the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to start an inquest and want the body exhumed for post-mortem over suspected foul play.

The investigations by the DCI followed a report made by Mr Nazerali’s brother, Shakir Anwar, a Pakistan national, at the Kilindini Port Police Station about the unclear circumstances that led to the death of the businessman.

Critical condition

Court documents filed before a Mombasa court by a DCI officer, Pharis Thoya, show preliminary police investigations revealed that the businessman fell ill on May 13 and was taken to Aga Khan Hospital where he was admitted to the ICU in critical condition.

He had been taken to the health facility by his spouse, Ms Kiran Nazerali and Mr Hussein Chandu, who has been identified in court documents as a family friend.

“Ms Nazerali and the said friend narrated to the medic his medical history indicating that he had been battling body swellings and multiple wounds for months,” said Mr Thoya through State Counsel Hillary Isiaho.

The state said Mr Anwar also availed copies of treatment records from the hospital, which prompted the investigations.

The record also shows that Mr Nazerali suffered insomnia and altered mental status and that it was the first time he was being treated. It was also reported that the businessman had not passed urine in three days.

“The medics held a meeting with the spouse and the family friend for a medical procedure to be carried out but the two became adamant and proceeded to sign A Leave-Against–Medical Form,” said Mr Isiaho.

The document further shows that the businessman had been admitted to the ICU with a diagnosis of fluid retention in acute kidney injury; oliguria, severe sepsis and encephalopathy.

According to the court document, the hospital had planned to conduct urgent dialysis, treatment for sepsis and further tests.

“The two accompanying relatives, however, refused dialysis and further intervention and opted to take the patient to Nairobi or Pakistan for a second opinion,” the court document indicates.

The investigations further indicate that the businessman and the two left the Aga Hospital after signing the form, where he was taken back to his Tudor house on May 14 at around 11:30 am.

But on the morning of May 15 at around 4 am, he was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead.

Doctors advised his wife and Mr Chandu to report the matter to the police since the death did not occur at the hospital.

The two reported as directed but the OCS asked for the body to be preserved pending investigations to ascertain the death.

“The two however buried the body at Koja Shia Ithnasheri Cemetery,” Mr Thoya said in the court documents.

Mr Thoya said the whole saga is suspicious. “It is important for the exhumation process to be carried out to allow for an autopsy to establish the cause of death,” the officer said.

Mombasa Senior Resident Magistrate Vincent Adet, however, ordered that the documents be served to the man’s wife before any order is issued.

The DCI has listed Mombasa Public Health Office, Medical Superintendent, Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital, OCS Central Police station, Management Koja Cemetery and Ms Nazerali as respondents.