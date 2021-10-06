Nakuru man accused of stabbing his wife to death after a dispute

Police in Nakuru are holding a 40-year-old man after he allegedly hacked his wife to death inside their house near Afraha Stadium.

The suspect, Paul Ochieng, is said to have stabbed his 20-year-old wife identified as Njeri Kamande, in the chest and neck on Tuesday night, after a disagreement.

Neighbours said the shocking incident happened as their twins watched.

According to neighbours, the suspect was heard threatening to harm his wife, before the 11pm incident.

“They have been having domestic disputes since they moved in here.

"He has always threatened to kill her whenever they are quarreling,” said Philip Karanja, a neighbour.

Another neighbour, Simon Ngure, said the man arrived home drunk, at around 10.30 pm, picked a quarrel with his wife before he killed her.

"We heard the woman scream and responded only to find her lying in a pool of blood," Ngure told the Nation.

After the incident, the suspect attempted to commit suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of the building where they lived.

He was seized by neighbours and handed to the police.

The couple moved into the house about three weeks ago, according to neighbours.

Nakuru Town East sub-county police commander Ellena Kabukuru, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect is being treated at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital under police watch.

The police boss said investigation into the incident is underway.

Police found a knife believed to have been used during the attack.