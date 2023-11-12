Police officers tie the knot in colourful mass wedding

When Eric Muturi inboxed Alice Wairimu on Facebook, five years ago, the two only intended to be acquaintances. That was April 2018. They first met physically in November 2018. Then they began dating online.

But their relationship morphed over time until they moved in together in a come-we-stay arrangement in 2019.

Yesterday, the lovebirds were among 32 National Police Service couples who wedded at the Administration Police Training College, Nairobi in a ceremony graced by the spouse of the Deputy President, Dorcas Gachagua.

The Muturis had yearned for a wedding but their finances could not allow them “because of the logistics involved”, Alice recalled.

The other challenge was the nature of Eric’s profession.

“We’ve stayed together for close to five years. That is why we heeded the call to formalise our union together with other couples in the service,” an ecstatic Alice said. “My dream has come true.”

While neither Eric nor Alice remembered the message that changed the matrix for them, they said, they were smitten long before they met. And as Eric placed the ring on Alice’s finger, it sealed their love — in a solemn way — and they took a vow to remain faithful to each other.

“My dream wedding has come to pass. Since the days when, as a young girl, I was picked as a flower girl during weddings, I always yearned to have a wedding of my own. But I married a police officer, and that complicated the equation mainly because of the nature of his job,” Nancy Achia, who also wedded yesterday, said.

Nancy knew Samwel Achia Rukwa, now her spouse, long before he became a Police Constable.

“We were neighbours and we went to the same church. We mostly interacted during Sunday school,” Samwel reminisced. “I fell in love with Nancy. She comes from a good background; she was brought up well. I’m happy to have convinced her to become the mother of our children.”

In what could have passed as just any other uneventful day in Nancy’s life, Samwel asked her out on February 14, 2010. And that Valentine’s Day remains significant in their lives.

Nancy and Samwel have been living together and they are blessed with four children — a handsome boy and three beautiful girls.

Ms Gachagua’s office helped the couples realise their long held dream at Embakasi Administration Police Training College.

This is in line with the foundation of her office which emphasis; “Chaplaincy, Outreach, and Family Values”, in a bid to promote stable and strong families.

The plight of soldiers' widows who had not been legally recognised prompted Mrs Gachagua to form the foundation.

Pastor Gachagua’s office sponsored 80 percent of the ceremony, while the police officers paid for their fare, clothes and rings, a source at the office said.

“The family is a critical unit. I urge you to never ever give up on your family... Marriage works and it is beautiful,” Mrs Gachagua said, adding: “As disciplined officers, I know many of you face various challenges due to the nature of your work. The State intends to hold an annual mass wedding for uniformed officers,” she added.

Bishop Simon Mwangi, the Director of Chaplaincy, Outreach, and Family Values in Mrs Gachagua’s office told Sunday Nation that in June, 87 couples registered and received marital counselling, but some dropped out.

“Some were not able to go through with the plan because the parents of their spouses demanded for dowry first,” he said.

A few minutes before 10am yesterday, the couples marched down the aisle according to their ranks, with the grooms dressed in their ceremonial gear.

The officiating Priest, Cleopha Mophat asked: "Do you take this woman to be your lawfully wedded woman?" The grooms responded; “Yes, I do”. The brides also took the same vows..

Then Mrs Gachagua prayed for the couples. To crown the blissful ceremony, the couples kissed as loud cheers rent the air.