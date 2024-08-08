Police mount roadblocks along main city roads
Armed police have mounted roadblocks on major roads leading into the Nairobi city centre with matatus mostly being flagged down for inspection apparently amid security concerns that protestors could be commuting into Nairobi.
Along Thika road, one of the police checks is near Vincentian Retreat Centre, just after the entry into the highway from Thika town, and another after Safari Park for Nairobi-bound traffic.
And along Jogoo Road, there is a police checkpoint near the town stadium.