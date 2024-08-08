Nane Nane: Nyamira governor's desperate attempt to pacify protesters

In what appears to be a desperate attempt by Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo to quell the 'Nane Nane' protests in the county, he has decided to give a point-by-point explanation of at least 21 grievances presented to him by the youths on July 24.

Nyamira County is one of the many devolved units whose administrations have come under fire over the last two months as young Kenyans demand governance and economic reforms.

Emboldened by the June 25 invasion of the national parliament by angry youths in Nairobi, Gen Zs in Nyamira have targeted the local government, accusing its leadership of condoning corruption, nepotism and incompetence.

But in his response during a meeting with the aggrieved residents at West Mugirango CDF Hall on Wednesday, August 7, Mr Nyaribo denied allegations of corruption and nepotism in his administration.

“Allegations of all officers’ recruited being my relatives are false,” said Mr Nyaribo.

“Recruitment is done by the County Public Service Board (CPSB) and meets all the legal requirements including regional balance, age, gender, minority, experience and People with disability (PWD).”

Equally, the protesters had demanded that the governor suspend the CPSB, citing corruption but he said that he had no such powers.

He advised that anyone who is aggrieved by their continued stay in office petition the County Assembly or report to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) or the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Mr Nyaribo defended the CPSB saying that it has always followed the proper channel of hiring new staff including putting up advertisements for vacant positions in the media as opposed to claims of “silent” hiring.

On the alleged misappropriation of funds, Mr Nyaribo referred to the Auditor General's report for the 2022/2023 financial year which the Gen Zs had cited in their attempt to crucify him.

He explained that malicious politicians were out to misinform the public and set up his administration against the people.

The Governor submitted that his government had already given a clarification on the Auditor General's report using required reconciliation documents.

“It is therefore not true that money has been lost. For instance, the county government received a total of Sh5.4 billion from the equitable share. Ask yourself where the county would get funds to pay salaries and service providers if the money was embezzled,” he argued.

The protesters had demanded that Mr Nyaribo give a convincing explanation as to why the Manga Stadium had not yet been completed since 2018 when construction began.

He responded by saying that the project progress stands at 95 percent complete and that a few outstanding works would be completed by September 30 this year.

The completed and ongoing works has cost the taxpayer Sh189 million, he said.

The pavilion, VIP lounge, media room, boardrooms, washrooms, changing rooms for players and referees, kitchen, terraces, four offices, reception area, exhibition room, stair cases, ramp and water tank have all been installed by the close of the 2023/2024 financial year, he said.

Mr Nyaribo promised that he was crafting an annual Governor’s Cup, annual marathon and annual beauty contests to help develop and tap homegrown talents amongst the Gen Zs.

He advised the protesters to be proactive and be applying for county tenders, 30 per cent of which are reserved for them as per the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2025.

His administration, he explained, has constructed new health facilities which include a Doctors Plaza at Nyamira County Hospital, an in-patient ward at Nyamusi, Gesima, Magwagwa and Keroka, and a Mother and Child Unit at Ekerenyo.

The soon-to-be-equipped and operationalised health facilities will improve healthcare service as had been demanded by the Gen Zs, he stated.