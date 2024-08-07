President Ruto warns against violence ahead of Nane Nane planned protests

President William Ruto has warned participants of the planned Nane Nane protests against engaging in violence and urged Kenyans to embrace peace.

Speaking at Iriari village in Embu County, Dr Ruto on Wednesday called on Kenyans to reject demonstrations that could "plunge the country into chaos".

"We don't want chaos which can lead to loss of lives and destruction of property," he said as he presided over Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Programme in the county.

Kenyans pushing for good governance and accountability have threatened to shut down the country on Thursday, August 8, as they demand the resignation of Dr Ruto and dissolution of the government.

Defends Cabinet picks

President William Ruto at Kanyuambora trading centre in Embu on August 7, 2024. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

The President also defended his inclusion of opposition figures in his government, saying he wants unity.

"I formed a government of national unity to bring all Kenyans together to build the country. I want everyone to participate in building the country so that I will not be blamed on anything. People have been calling me "Zakayo" (tax collector). We shall now be paying debts and collecting taxes together as Kenyans. We shall all be called Zakayo so that this blame game when things go wrong can come to an end," he said.

He then reiterated his commitment to have ICT hubs established in all wards across the country to create digital jobs for Kenyan youths.

Accompanied by his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua, the Head of State said the government is determined to ensure that the youths do not continue idling without employment.