Nane Nane: Follow the law, acting IG Masengeli tells police

Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli has instructed police officers to abide by the law while carrying out their duties, just a day before the planned Nane Nane demonstrations.

“Every Kenyan as per the law has the liberty to demonstrate, picket, and assemble as per the law. That one everyone is very much aware of. And where the privilege of one ends is where the other starts. We are governed by the Rome Statute and the Kenyan Constitution,” he said.

Mr Masengeli spoke during a meeting with commanders drawn from the Kenya Police, Administration Police Service and Directorate of Criminal Investigations at the National Police Campus in Embakasi on Tuesday, August 6.

The meeting was held ahead of the much-anticipated Nane Nane demonstration scheduled for Thursday, August 8.

This will be a test for the police commanders amid condemnation of how the service handled the past protests.

Mr Masengeli told police officers in plainclothes to always identify themselves when asked, while noting that the police service was keen to address security issues in the country and ensure the safety of Kenyans.

On Gen Zs, he said their message had been heard and it was up to police officers to differentiate between Gen Zs and opportunists who take advantage of these disturbances to cause mayhem, destruction of property and acts of violence that are not sanctioned by the law.

He reiterated that criminal elements during protests will be dealt with firmly and called on the public to cooperate with the police for the overall security of the country.

He also encouraged the police to be innovative in tackling emerging crimes such as cybercrime, terrorism, violent extremism and banditry.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the National Police Service (NPS) to work with other actors within the criminal justice system to better serve Kenyans.

He said the NPS will work with other actors within the criminal justice system to better serve Kenyans, singling out the judiciary, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and prisons as key partners.

The meeting, titled "National Security Situation - Challenges, Opportunities and Strategies", was to review some of the pressing security challenges facing the country that require immediate attention, including the rise in civil unrest, cybercrime and acts of terrorism.

"We are talking about matters of general security," Masengeli said.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei wants the government to strictly regulate gatherings and demonstrations in the country, citing the economic challenges they pose.

In a statement on his X-Account, the PS said the demonstrations, which are often characterised by mass protests, have affected the economy, especially the private sector.

"One of the reasons for regulating and cracking down on violent and chaotic protests is that protesters do not internalise the costs of their actions," he said.

"These costs are transferred and borne by someone else - the private sector. Like pollution, violent protests need to be regulated before they cause irreparable public costs".