Police issue terror alert on Shabaab pilot Rashid Mwalimu

Mr Rashid Mwalimu

Mr Rashid Mwalimu, whom police suspect will use his expertise as a pilot to carry out an aviation-linked attack on Kenya.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Steve Otieno

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Police have issued a terror attack warning and asked Kenyans to look out for a Mr Rashid Mwalimu, whom they suspect will use his expertise as a pilot to carry out an aviation-linked attack on Kenya.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenya reports 1,412 new Covid-19 cases

  2. Sudan pays $335m for anti-US terror victims

  3. ICC upholds Laurent Gbagbo's acquittal

  4. Sputnik V vaccine authorised for emergency use, State says

  5. PRIME Kemsa board on the spot over Covid scandal

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.