Police investigate assault on MCA Anastasia Mutunga at DP Ruto rally

Police in Kitui are investigating claims that a female MCA was roughed up and indecently assaulted during a United Democratic Alliance campaign rally in Kitui County attended by Deputy President William Ruto.

Ms Anastasia Mwathi Mutunga, the MCA for Mutito/Kaliku ward, claimed she was assaulted by two leaders known to her who were in Dr Ruto’s entourage, moments after being forced to cut short her speech at the rally.

The MCA was invited by Dr Ruto to address the rally at the Mutito market on Thursday afternoon but was soon forced to end her address after she publicly accused Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbithuka Mbai of pocketing cash handouts donated to women and youth groups by the DP last year.

The sound system was immediately switched off as Ms Mutunga was pulled down from the top of one of the vehicles, forcing the DP to hurriedly conclude the rally. The fracas that lasted less than two minutes.

She claimed that the two men sexually molested her as they violently shoved her aside when she stepped down from the car in front of members of the public as other leaders accompanying the DP watched.

Kitui County Police Commander Leah Kithei told the Nation that they were investigating the alleged sexual assault.

“The matter was reported at Mutito Police Station by the MCA, our officers recorded a statement from her and an inquiry file was opened,” she said, adding that the suspects are known to the complainant.

Mr Mbai, the area MP, who had spoken earlier, had enumerated how youth and women’s groups in his constituency were happy with Dr Ruto for donating money to them during his previous visits and how he had ensured equitable sharing of the funds.

The crowd started murmuring in apparent disapproval as Mr Mbai went on with his speech.

To the MP’s surprise, Dr Ruto invited the MCA to address the crowd after Mr Mbai and other guests including Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula, Senator Kithure Kindiki and UDA national chairman Johnson Muthama had spoken.

In her speech, the MCA told the DP that he had been fed with lies by the MP regarding money he had donated last year, amid applause from the crowd.

Moments after Dr Ruto’s entourage left the market for the next rally, the MCA reported the matter to the police, claiming she also suffered physical injuries in the fracas.

Speaking to the Nation, Ms Mutunga said she felt compelled to set the record straight in front of the Deputy President on the matter of money meant for the youth and women’s groups.

“The controversy of how our youths and women were conned may be embarrassing to Mr Mbai, and that’s why the crowd erupted in cheers when the truth was said,” she said.