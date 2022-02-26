Police investigate assault on MCA Anastasia Mutunga at DP Ruto rally

William Ruto

DP William Ruto speaks during a political rally in Thimagiri, North Imenti, Meru County on February 21, 2022.

Photo credit: DPPS

By  Kitavi Mutua

Nation Media Group

Police in Kitui are investigating claims that a female MCA was roughed up and indecently assaulted during a United Democratic Alliance campaign rally in Kitui County attended by Deputy President William Ruto.

