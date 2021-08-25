Salim Rashid Mohammed
Police hunt down more suspects in Coast terror plot

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

Two terror suspects arrested on Monday in a dramatic ambush at Mombasa’s Likoni Channel were yesterday presented to an anti-terrorism magistrate’s court in Nairobi, where the police were granted 21 days to complete investigations before charging them.

