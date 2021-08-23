Mombasa terror
Drama as police corner Mombasa terror suspects

By  Siago Cece

Correspondent

Two police stations, a busy shopping mall and a popular church were the target of their painstakingly planned, bloody terror attack; until the police pounced on them in a dramatic 10am ambush at the Likoni Channel crossing in Mombasa.

