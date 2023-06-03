Police arrest DJ Brownskin for 'aiding suicide' as probe into his wife's death starts

Popular Kenyan entertainer, DJ Brownskin, born Michael Macharia Njiiri, who was captured in a controversial video watching his wife die after taking poison at their Garden Estate home in Kasarani, Nairobi, is being investigated for aiding suicide contrary to Section 225 (c) of the Penal Code.

Mr Njiiri was arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives in Kasarani.

The detectives picked him up from a popular club in the area on June 1.

He is being investigated for the offence in connection with the death of his wife, Sharon Njeri, 24, who died between the nights of July 29 and 30 last year.

The DJ is in custody at Kasarani Police Station where he has been held after Constable Wicks Lumumba of Kasarani DCI offices obtained an order from the Makadara magistrate's court to hold him for seven days to complete investigations.

In an affidavit filed before Principal Magistrate Eric Mutunga on Friday, Mr Lumumba said Njeri died by suicide with the help of Mr Njiiri.

The deceased was seen consuming poison in a video captured by Mr Njiiri.

Prevent the commission of the offence

The detective said Mr Njiiri failed to prevent the commission of the said offence which led to the death of Njeri.

Mr Lumumba said Mr Njiiri had been summoned three times by the DCI to appear and shed light on the matter but he refused and evaded police until he was traced and arrested.

The detective said he needed time to locate the parents of the deceased and record their statements on the incident.

The detective said Mr Njiiri was a flight risk as he had been on the run from January 2023 to June 1.

He added that investigators need time to gather vital evidence, which is believed to be scattered.

Mr Lumumba added that the suspect was required to assist in the reconstruction of the crime scene and the collection of evidence.

The DCI officer sought a 14-day remand, but Mr Mutunga only granted him seven days.

The application was opposed by Mr Njiiri's lawyers led by Mr Elisha Ndemo.

Mr Ndemo said Mr Njiiri was not a flight risk as he lived in Kariobangi South estate in Nairobi and police knew both his residence and the place of work where they arrested him.

The lawyer denied that his client had been summoned by the police and said nothing had been submitted to the court to prove that Mr Njiiri had been summoned to appear before the police.

He added that the incident took place in July last year and there was no explanation as to why the police had not recorded the statements of the deceased's parents.