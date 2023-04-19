DJ Fatxo to soon know fate as sleuths conclude Jeff Mwathi probe

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have concluded their investigation into the death of Jeff Mwathi, 23, who passed away on February 22, 2023 in unclear circumstances. This means that popular Mugithi singer Lawrence Njuguna, popularly known as DJ Fatxo -- from whose house the interior designer fell -- could soon know his fate with regard to the matter.

DCI's homicide department, which has been trying to unravel the circumstances surrounding Mwathi’s controversial death after he fell from the 12th-floor flat in Roysambu, says it has forwarded the file to Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji for direction.

"..The Homicide department that has been investigating the incident received an autopsy report from the government Pathologist and the government Chemist, following a fresh probe into the death as ordered by the DCI Director, Mr Mohamed Amin," DCI said in a statement Wednesday evening.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki had last month directed DCI Amin to personally take charge of the investigation into the death that occurred on February 23. The CS had noted that there were fears of a cover-up by investigators based at Kasarani police station where the death of Jeff Mwathi, an interior designer, was reported.

He was reportedly hired by DJ Fatxo for an interior décor job but ended up dead outside the entertainer's Safari Park estate house.

According to DJ Fatxo, who has proclaimed his innocence, he believes will be exonerated by the truth. While speaking to journalists last month, he said:

"We all want to know the truth. We believe that justice will prevail."

DJ Fatxo speaks

Witness statements taken after the incident had indicated that Mwathi jumped to his death, pointing towards suicide. However, his family, including popular musician Samuel Muchoki aka Samidoh, who is his uncle, have expressed reservations about initial reports over what killed him.

A scene-of-crime report filed at Kasarani police station indicates that Mwathi’s body had an open skull, multiple fractures on legs and hands and was naked from the waist down.

The preliminary investigative report indicates that the late Mwathi, together with the DJ and another man retired to the ill-fated house at around 3am accompanied by three women.

“The six were joined by another male who is a relative of DJ Fatxo. About an hour later, DJ Fatxo left with the three women, and left Mwathi in the company of the two males. Some minutes to 5am, the two men were captured by CCTV cameras going down to the ground, and appeared as though scouting for something. One made a call and they went up back to the house,” the report reads.

A second post-mortem conducted on his body established that he died due to severe head and limb injuries, even as the pathologist indicated that it will take longer to know if he was sexually molested.

The body was exhumed from his parents' home in Njoro, Nakuru County, last month as part of investigations into his mysterious death, initially ruled as a suicide.