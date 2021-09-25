Pneumonia the top killer as Rift Valley records more deaths in 2020

pneumonia

A clinical officer checks a patient for pneumonia using a Butterfly IQ ultrasound scanner. 

Photo credit: File

By  Angela Oketch  &  Walter Menya

More people died last year in the Rift Valley, with the region recording the highest number of deaths at 40,126, according to the data from the Civil Registration Services (CRS) under the Ministry of Interior.

