Pneumonia still leading killer of children in the country, says government

A clinical officer checks a patient for pneumonia using a Butterfly IQ ultrasound scanner. 

Photo credit: File
By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

Narok, Samburu, West Pokot, Marsabit and Mandera recorded very high cases of pneumonia in the past 12 months, while Kericho, Kisumu, West Pokot, Laikipia, Samburu, Kitui, Nyeri, Nairobi and Uasin Gishu registered the highest neonatal deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

