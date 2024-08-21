Pay raise for Prisons, NYS officers to take effect from September, says PS Raymond Omollo

Kenya Prisons Service (KPS) and National Youth Service (NYS) officers will get a pay rise from September, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the PS said the adjustment was part of the ongoing implementation of the recommendations of the reform task force headed by former Chief Justice David Maraga. The task force recommended the improvement of conditions in the National Police Service, KPS and NYS.

“Starting next month, September 2024, officers within the Kenya Prisons Service and the National Youth Service (NYS) will begin receiving the increased pay as part of the presidential directive on the expeditious implementation of the Hon. Chief Justice (Rtd) David Maraga Reform Taskforce recommendations that are being rolled out across these institutions,” Mr Omollo said.

Mr Omollo also revealed that National Police Service officers have already started receiving their 40 per cent salary increment which was effected on July 1, 2024.

“In the first phase, uniformed officers will receive a basic salary increase of 40 per cent for constables, with the percentage gradually decreasing for higher ranks, down to a 3 per cent increase for senior officers,” he added.

All junior officers were paid Sh4,000 more as a salary increase.

“The reform process is set to take four years, from 2024 to 2028, guided by a strategic framework,” he added.

Leadership

The four areas identified in the Maraga report are leadership within the three services, the National Police Service, oversight and accountability, institutional capacity development and human resource management, and operational preparedness and logistical capability.

“We reaffirm our commitment to fully implementing these reforms which are essential for strengthening the country’s security sector and enhancing service delivery to all Kenyans,” the PS said.

He said that the process will be guided by a strategic framework focusing on four core areas: leadership within the three services, oversight and accountability, institutional capacity development and human resource management, and operational preparedness and logistical capability.

“The Terms of Reference of these technical committees include proposing amendments to key laws and policies governing the security sector,” he noted.

Technical teams set to oversee these reforms have since been formed.

The laws include the National Police Service Commission (Amendment) Bill, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Amendment) Bill and the National Police Service (Amendment) Bill.

Earlier this month, the government said that it was on course to fulfil its promise of salary increase for prison officers and police personnel effective August after Sh3.5 billion aimed at improving the terms and conditions of officers working in security organs was ring-fenced in the just enacted Supplementary Appropriations Act, 2024.

A statement from State House noted that President William Ruto assented to the law which set aside the funds to go towards the enhancement of remuneration in line with the recommendations of the Report of the National Taskforce on Police Reforms.

“The Bill has also set aside Sh3.5 billion towards the enhancement of remuneration for the officers serving in various security organs in line with the recommendations of the Report of the National Taskforce on Police Reforms chaired,” read the statement.

Salary increment

Police officers have not had a salary increase since 2020.

After receiving the task force’s report last year, the Head of State directed the Salaries Remuneration Commission to determine the modalities for the implementation of the salary increment.

The report made wide-ranging recommendations, based on findings that apart from poor pay and funding, most of the endemic problems afflicting the National Police Service, the Kenya Prisons Service and the National Youth Service are attributed to poor leadership and institutionalised corruption.

In addition to that, the Kenya Correctional Services Bill and National Correctional Services Policy are currently open for public participation.

According to Mr Omollo, it will cost taxpayers Sh108 billion to implement the Maraga task force reform recommendations.

The task force made a total of 598 recommendations, with the National Police Service accounting for the majority at 271, followed by the NYS at 210, and finally KPS at 117.