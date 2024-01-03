DP Gachagua: 40pc pay raise for police, prisons officers from July 1

The government has assured the police, their counterparts in the Prisons Service and the National Youth Service that their 40 per cent salary increase will be effected from July 1.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said the Kenya Kwanza administration is keen to implement the recommendations on police reforms made by the task force headed by former Chief Justice David Maraga.

“From July 1 this year, we will start increasing the salaries of our prison guards by 40 per cent in three years. When the morale of our officers is boosted, they will be able to take good care of the prisoners,” Mr Gachagua said on Monday when he visited inmates at King’ong’o GK Prison. The prison houses Nyeri Maximum, Medium and Women’s prisons.

The task force recommended that the salary increase be spread over three years.

After receiving the task force’s report, President William Ruto directed the Salaries Remuneration Commission to determine the modalities for the implementation of the salary increment.

Mr Gachagua and his wife Dorcas Rigathi joined the inmates for the New Year celebrations. .

The DP shared a meal with the prisoners and assured them of the government’s commitment to reform the country’s correctional facilities.

Ms Rigathi, while delivering her sermon, said: “President William Ruto and his deputy are working tirelessly to ensure that all correctional facilities in the country are conducive to produce reformed citizens.”

This is the fourth prison that Ms Rigathi has visited in pursuit of her vision of a dignified future for vulnerable populations, which includes juveniles and men in Kenya. Other prisons she has visited are Kiambu, Chuka and Rumuruti.