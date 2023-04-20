Patrick Amoth retains position as acting director general in new changes at Health ministry

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday made changes in its departments in a bid to transform it for the better.

In the restructuring list seen by the Nation, Dr Patrick Amoth retains his position as the acting director general with Dr Zeinab Gura, who was the acting director of Health Care Services appointed as the deputy director general for medical services.

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has announced 44 changes in the State departments for Medical Services and Public Health and Professional Standards.

State departments for Medical Services which has six directorates, got 26 appointments.

In the second department, State department for Public Health and Professional Standards, she has divided it into five directorates with 18 appointments.

The appointment were effective immediately.

“The above officers assume office in acting position effective April 19, 2023,”wrote Ms Nakhumicha

Dr Andrew Mulwa who was the director, medical services Preventive and Promotive Health, has since been the head, directorate of family health.

Under the directorate of family health, Ms Nakhumicha has created nine division with a new one on adolescents and school health being led by Dr Christine Wambugu.

Recent data show that 42 per cent of new HIV cases in Kenya occur among adolescents and young adults aged between 15 and 29.

“We have plans of interventions to empower young people economically through targeted social protection nets, keeping adolescents in education, and addressing mental health struggles and substance abuse,” Nakhumicha said

Dr Edward Serem who was the head of the Division of Reproductive Health is now in charge of reproductive health and maternal care, newborn and child health Dr Janette Karimi.

Dr Rose Wafula, HIV and sexually transmitted infections division with Dr Rose Jalango being appointed the health of immunization taking over from Lucy Mecca who has been appointed the head of health products regulations and quality assurance in the directorate of Health Products and Technologies.

Dr Maureen Kimani and Dr Muthoni Gichu have since been appointed to head the divisions of Community health services and palliative and aged care respectively.

Dr Sultani Matendechero, who was the director of Public Health Institute has been appointed the deputy director general, the State department for public health and professional standards.

He is being assisted by Dr Joseph Lenai as the head directorate of preventive and promotive health which was earlier headed by Dr Andrew Mulwa.

Dr Lenai was the director of International Health Relations and Health Sector Coordination how being headed by Dr Martin Sirengo with Dr Jean Gitau heading the international health relations and global health security and Dr Stephen Muleshe, public health sector coordination, intergovernment relations.

Dr Isaack Bashir has been appointed as the director family wellness and nutrition division.

Dr Francis Kuria retains its position as the head directorate of public health and sanitation with eight divisions under the directorate. Dr Henry Limo has been appointed as the head public health emergency operations division with Dr Daniel Langat as the disease surveillance response division head.

In the directorate of health standards regulations and quality assurance headed by Dr Kigen Bartilol, who was the head of referral services in the Ministry of Health, the CS has appointed Dr Hezron Omollo, former technical advisor of Mercy Mwangangi, former chief administrative secretary, ministry of health as the division head, professional standards.

Dr Shadrack Mutai takes over as the National Referral services as the division head.

The move, according to an officer who sought anonymity was to ensure that the operational processes of the ministry run smoothly.