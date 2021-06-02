Dr Patrick Amoth elected president of WHO executive board

Ministry of Health Acting Director-General, Dr Patrick Amoth, has been appointed President of the World Health Organization (WHO) Executive Board based in Geneva, Switzerland.

In a Wednesday virtual meeting of the 149th session of the Executive Board, Dr Amoth was elected to lead 34 other members of the board for three years, replacing Dr Harsh Vardhan from India.

While confirming the news to Nation.Africa today, Dr Amoth could not hide his joy. He said the new role that would put not just Kenya but also Africa on the map in terms of highlighting the region's health issues to the WHO.

“It is a momentous occasion for the people of Kenya and Africa as I take leadership of one of the top organs of WHO in the midst of the pandemic,” said Dr Amoth.

In Kenya, Dr Amoth has been serving as a chief technical advisor to the government in liaison with the Health Ministry. He has been part of the team giving official guidance during the pandemic after Kenya reported its first Covid-19 case in March last year.

During Madaraka Day, President Uhuru Kenyatta recognised him for efforts aimed at fighting the pandemic and expert advice to the government. He received the Presidential Order of Service, Uzalendo Award that encompassed Kenyans who were at the forefront in the fight against Covid-19.

Dr Amoth is a trained Obstetrician and Gynaecologist. He began his career at the Kiambu District Hospital in the year 2001. He rose through the ranks in different hospitals before joining government at the Health Ministry where he has served in different capacities.