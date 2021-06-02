Dr Patrick Amoth elected president of WHO executive board

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Hellen Shikanda  &  Angela Oketch

Ministry of Health Acting Director-General, Dr Patrick Amoth, has been appointed President of the World Health Organization (WHO) Executive Board based in Geneva, Switzerland. 

