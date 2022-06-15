Govt advertises Dr Patrick Amoth's position despite acting for three years

Despite acting for three years as the Director-General for Health, Dr Patrick Amoth’s position has now been advertised officially.

The announcement automatically rules out the possibility of Dr Amoth ever being confirmed for the position and if he is still interested in the position, then he has to apply like other qualified Kenyans.

The position of the Director-General for Health was among the eight positions announced and opened for interested and qualified persons by the Public Service Commission on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health announced seven positions with Devolution Ministry advertising one position for the Secretary, Devolution Affairs.

Other positions announced and to be filled at the Ministry of Health included Directors of Health management for the positions of family health and sanitation, clinical system, health systems, health products and technology, digital health and sector performance and sector coordination and relations.

“Interested and qualified persons are required to make their application online through the Commission's website before July 4, 2022,” says the advertisement.

In Kenya, Dr Amoth has been serving as a chief technical advisor to the government in liaison with the Health Ministry. He has been part of the team giving official guidance during the pandemic after Kenya reported its first Covid-19 case in March last year.

His role was to advise the Cabinet Secretary and the National Emergency Response Committee (NERC), who later advises the president.

During last year’s Madaraka Day celebration, President Uhuru Kenyatta recognised Dr Amoth for his efforts aimed at fighting the pandemic and expert advice to the government.

He received the Presidential Order of Service, Uzalendo Award which encompassed Kenyans who were at the forefront in the fight against Covid-19.

Dr Amoth is a trained Obstetrician and Gynaecologist. He began his career at the Kiambu District Hospital in the year 2001. He rose through the ranks in different hospitals before joining the government at the Health Ministry where he has served in different capacities.

Before his current role as Acting Director-General, he served in the Health ministry as the Directorate of Public Health. He succeeded Dr John Masasabi, who had been deployed to the position in April 2019.

A Director-General is a technical adviser to the CS. A call to Dr Amoth to confirm whether he will still apply for the position went unanswered.

There was a push by the Members of Parliament early this year for the latter to be confirmed for the position.

Public Accounts Committee chairman Opiyo Wandayi and Garissa Township MP Aden Duale in March demanded answers from the Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on why Dr Amoth had acted for long with no indication of his appointment.

“The Human Resource appointment guidelines were changed to ensure the position is filled competitively. What this means is that the Cabinet Secretary has to place an advertisement inviting applications for the position,” Mr Kagwe told the Committee.

Section 16 of the Health Act establishes the Office of the Director-General for Health, who shall be the government's technical advisor on all health matters.

The office holder shall be recruited by the Public Service Commission (PSC) through a competitive process, vetted by Parliament and appointed by the CS, and shall hold office for a term of five years, renewable once.

The DG is also required to provide guidelines for the registration, licensing, certification and gazettement of all health facilities.

Under the Health Act, the DG is also responsible for preventing and guarding against the introduction of infectious diseases into the country, promoting public health and prevention, limitation or suppressing contagious, communicable or preventable diseases in the country.

The DG also advises the national and county governments on matters of national security on public health, facilitates research and investigations in connection with the prevention or treatment of human diseases.