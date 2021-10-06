Neno televangelist loses bid to end Sh3.6m fraud case

Pastor James Ng'ang'a

Pastor James Maina Ng'ang'a at the Milimani Law Court on October 6, 2021 during the hearing of a Sh3.6 million fraud case against him. The court declined his request to allow his accuser to withdraw the complaint.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti  &  Agatha Gichana

A bid by televangelist James Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism Centre to settle a Sh3.6 million fraud case against him out of court has hit a snag.

