Pastor Ezekiel Odero wins round one in battle with State
The High Court has stayed the decision to deregister Pastor Ezekiel Odero's New Life Prayer Centre and Church pending the determination of his case.
The court has allowed the church to continue operating, which is a major victory for the preacher.
Pastor Ezekiel's church was one of six churches recently deregistered by the Registrar of Societies.
The government revoked the licences of these churches on 18 August in an effort to impose stricter regulations on religious organisations.
The other churches affected include Good News International Ministries, led by Pastor Paul Mackenzie, who is currently in detention; Helicopter of Christ Church, led by Thomas Wahome; Theophilus Church; and Kings Outreach Church.