Prophet David Owuor says church wasn’t deregistered over Shakahola tragedy

Prophet David Owuor’s Ministry of Repentance and Holiness Church on Saturday (August 19, 2023) said it was his ministry that initiated the dissolution of the Kings Outreach Church, and not the government.

In a social media posting, Owuor attached a letter sent to the Registrar of Societies, Maria Nyariki, dated December 3, 2022 asking for the dissolution of the Kings Outreach outfit after an annual general meeting.

This was later confirmed at a press briefing by his legal team, which said the dissolution came following advice from the Kenya Revenue Authority.

“The dissolution of the church was preceded by the KRA advice that it was not plausible to have two entities running with two KRA pin numbers,” said lawyer Cornelius Litunda during a press briefing at Serena Hotel on August 19, 2023.

The team was speaking on the day Nation Media Group’s Taifa Leo published a lead story after Ms Nyariki announced the dissolution of the Kings Outreach outfit alongside four other churches.

Those deregistered are Newlife Prayer Centre and Church headed by Pastor Ezekiel Odero, Goodnews International Ministries of cult leader Paul Mackenzie, Helicopter of Christ Church associated with controversial preacher Thomas Wahome, and Theophilus Church.

In the press briefing, Owuor’s legal team distanced themselves from the happenings in Shakahola, where Pastor Mackenzie is facing charges in court after hundreds of bodies were exhumed in a forest in Kilifi County. the victims were allegedly persuaded by Pastor Mackenzie to starve themselves to death to “meet God” .

“…This statement is made to make a firm denial that the Ministry of Repentance and Holinesshas has no association with the happenings in Shakahola. And two, that the Kings Outreach Church ministry was not dissolved because of being associated with the happenings of Shakahola. It was dissolved by a voluntary decision of members,” said lawyer Okong’o Omogeni (also Nyamira senator).

The church, through its battery of advocates, explained that the license issued to Kings Outreach Church was already defunct. The process of dissolution of Kings Outreach Church began way back in 2019, Senior Counsel Omogeni said, explaining that the church was dissolved to aid tax management.

“We would like to bring to the attention of the public and our members that on December 3, 2022, through minutes dated the same day, we passed a resolution to dissolve the said society (referring to Kings Outreach Church). The said meeting on dissolution of the church was attended by more than 20,000 delegates at the Nakuru Showground Altar who unanimously voted to dissolve the church,” Mr Omogeni said.

On the same day, immediately after the AGM, via letter dated December 3, 2022, the documents for initiation of dissolution were filed at the registrar’s office, Mr Omogeni said, showing the receipts to the media.

He explained that prior to that, a notice to dissolve the said church (Kings Outreach Church) was issued on October 25, 2022, to all its members.