Pastor Ezekiel Odero, his followers hold church service despite police order

Pastor Ezekiel Odero and members of his New Life Prayer Centre and Church attended a service on Sunday, defying a police order to close the premises amid his criminal investigation.

Pastor Ezekiel and fellow televangelist Paul Mackenzie are under investigation for the Shakahola tragedy in Kilifi County, that has seen more than a hundred people die from starvation, under Mackenzie's instructions.

Mr Odero is being investigated for murder, aiding suicide, abduction, radicalisation, genocide, crimes against humanity, child cruelty, fraud, money laundering and being an accessory to crimes.

He and his followers attended a service at the church in Mavueni, Kilifi County, defying an order by Coast Regional Coordinator Rhoda Onyancha.

The followers camped outside the church from as early as 5am but were blocked by police before Pastor Odero's lawyers Cliff Ombeta and Danstan Omari intervened at about 7.30am.

Mr Omari argued that no court order was issued to close the premises and that Ms Onyancha only communicated the instruction verbally.

"The compound hosts different businesses so it was illegal to barricade the gate. We have asked police to let worshippers in. They had no option but to let them in," the lawyer said.

Last week, Pastor Ezekiel claimed no written communication was or has been sent to him or the church explaining the reason why it was closed and worshipers barred from accessing premises.

He has also said it is discriminatory for the State to severely or jointly participate in his persecution because of the failed commercial dealing with Mackenzie.

More on this: Pastor Ezekiel takes on State over closure of his church and TV station

The preacher was nabbed over alleged indoctrination of the public. By press time, police were still within the prayer centre.

On 27 April, the regional coordinator ordered the church closed after the pastor was arrested over deaths that occurred at his premises and were reported at various morgues or institutions.

The televangelist has admitted that 15 people have died while seeking spiritual interventions in his New Life Prayer Centre and Church, in the one year and a month it has been operational.