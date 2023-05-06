Raila Odinga visits Pastor Ezekiel Odero, pledges support

Opposition leader Raila Odinga on Saturday visited the mega church that Pastor Ezekiel Odero runs with his wife, Sarah, and pledged to support him, amid investigations into his alleged involvement in several crimes.

Sources said Mr Odinga was shocked by the premises the preacher has built in Mavueni, Kilifi County, and all the facilities therein, including an international school, a farm and the New Life Prayer Centre and Church that hosts at least 50,000.

“He is shocked by what he saw and heard. They are parallel. A project of great possibilities and no sign of anything that he has been accused of, including any criminal activities,” said the source who also dined with the preacher, Mr Odinga and Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga visits televangelist Ezekiel Odero at his New Life Prayer Centre and Church in Mavueni, Kilifi pic.twitter.com/gGVnLxTB7j — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) May 6, 2023

Mr Odinga, leader of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition, was accompanied by the preacher’s lawyers Cliff Ombeta, Danstan Omari and Shadrack Wamboi.

He said he would visit the church and support the noble projects undertaken by the wealthy evangelist.

Mr Odinga later held a closed-door meeting with the preacher.

He visited the church after attending a burial ceremony in Chonyi, Kilifi, where leaders defended the preacher against the crimes he is accused of.

Pastor Odero and fellow televangelist Paul Mackenzie are under investigation for the Shakaloha tragedy in Kilifi County, that has seen more than a hundred people die from starvation, under Mackenzie's instructions.

Mr Odero is being investigated for murder, aiding suicide, abduction, radicalisation, genocide, crimes against humanity, child cruelty, fraud, money laundering and being an accessory to crimes.

The government wanted to detain the televangelist for 30 more days as investigations continued.

However, a court on Thursday released Pastor Odero from police custody, saying the State failed to give sufficient reason to extend his stay there.