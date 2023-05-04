Court certifies pastor Ezekiel Odero's bid to reopen church as urgent

A court in Mombasa County has certified as urgent, an application by pastor Ezekiel Odero for the State to reopen his New Life Prayer Centre and Church and restore broadcast by his television channel.

Presiding Judge Olga Sewe on Thursday ordered Mr Odero to serve the state with his documents and said the matter will be head on May 8.

Pastor Odero filed the matter under a certificate of urgency and wanted it heard on a priority basis. In the application, he said he feared the State would freeze his bank accounts, including eight that belong to the church.

Meanwhile, the State earlier admitted that the deaths that occurred at the pastor's church were reported to the police, but explained that at the time of this reporting, there was no reason to suspect criminal activity.

The government wants to detain the televangelist for 30 more days.

Prosecutors told the Mombasa court that they have new information on the Shakahola cult deaths, over which purported pastor Paul Mackenzie is being investigated.

The prosecutor said post-mortems on some bodies exhumed in Shakahola reveal that some victims, mostly children, died due to strangulation.

The State termed this “new information” and “changed circumstances”.