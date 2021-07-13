Pandemic has bared ugly truth about violence against women

Violence against women

Gender-based violence has over the years been a common structural problem affecting most people. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Dianah Inviolata

What you need to know:

  • There seems to have been a barrage of issues surrounding us ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus last year.
  • Economically, the country has had to tighten its belts to withstand the shocks occasioned by the effects of the pandemic. 

Truth be told, times have been hard for most Kenyans. Not that many of us find life easy at the best of times, but there seems to have been a barrage of issues surrounding us ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus last year. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Burundi president in DRC for a three-day state visit

  2. Rebel forces in Ethiopia's Tigray launch new offensive

  3. Police arrest LSK President Nelson Havi

  4. US urges Ethiopian unity after criticising election

  5. Opposition parties urged to unite

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.