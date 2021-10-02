Pain of dry rivers, dying animals and scarce food as drought hits harder

Dead livestock

Juma Tande with one of his father's cows that died due to starvation. Parts of Kilifi County have been hit by severe drought.

  • Early this month, President Uhuru Kenyatta declared the ongoing drought a national disaster and listed counties, among them Tharaka Nithi, which were at risk.


  • Others are Baringo, Kajiado, Kwale, Laikipia, Lamu, Makueni, Meru, Taita Taveta and West Pokot while Embu, Narok and Nyeri are at a low risk.

Patrick Macheria heads to River Gituma, in Kaarani village, Tharaka-Nithi County, hoping that this visit would be different.

