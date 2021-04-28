ARVs
Outrage as government releases harmful ARVs to patients 

By  Angela Oketch  &  Hellen Shikanda

  • Kemsa on Thursday flagged off to 31 counties 29 types of ARV drugs in 24,800 packs.
  • Health Ministry banned use of Nevirapine in December 2019, but has once again released the drug to patients.

The government has come under the spotlight for releasing to Kenyans antiretroviral drugs that were phased out years back due to their adverse side effects on patients.

