Kemsa dispatches HIV drugs to 31 counties

Kemsa staff packing HIV drugs before being dispatched to various counties at Kemsa warehouse in Embakasi, Nairobi,  on April 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  Hellen Shikanda

Health reporter

Nation Media Group

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority has dispatched HIV drugs worth Sh1.2 billion to 31 counties.  Kemsa Customer Service Manager Geoffrey Mwagwi said that the remaining 16 counties will receive their stock by Monday.

