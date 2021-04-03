State, USAid wrangle over Sh90m ARVs import tax

ARVs

A patient displays one type of the ARVs in use in Kenya. More than 1.5 million HIV patients are at risk as a consignment of antiretroviral drugs remains stuck at the port of Mombasa.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

The lives of 1.5 million HIV patients are in jeopardy as life-saving drugs worth Sh2.1 billion remain stuck at the port of Mombasa over a tax dispute between Kenya and the donor, US Agency for International Development (USAid).

