End HIV drugs tax row, Nakuru patients urge the government

Serah Muthoni

Ms Serah Muthoni Mwangi. She has asked the government to ensure that HIV patients have access to ARVs. 

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

Persons living with HIV in Nakuru County have asked the national government to end the Sh45 million import tax dispute over antiretroviral drugs.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Police launch probe after man's body is found in water tank

  2. More children abandoned in Nakuru slums as Covid-19 takes toll

  3. PRIME We’d love to bury couple in one place, say Matiang’i bodyguard’s kin

  4. Covid-19 forces Isiolo to suspend non-essential services

  5. Suspect in HIV infection case skips court on judgment day

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.