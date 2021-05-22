Bank notes
File | AFP

News

Prime

Online Ponzi schemes stealing billions from ‘greedy’ Kenyans

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Julius does not consider himself employed, but he lives in a spacious three-bedroom house and also drives a car that gratifies his soul. His work, as he puts it, is to invest in online apps that have become all the rage during the pandemic.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Millions in urgent need of aid in Mozambique province

  2. Kenya's Covid cases exceed 168,000

  3. Mudavadi joins the scramble for Mt Kenya

  4. Nigeria 'unbowed' despite killing of top commanders

  5. PRIME Nameless and Wahu on love, life, scandals and music

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.