One of slain Kitengela four, Brian Oduor, had jumped bail

By  Brian Ocharo

Brian Oduor, one of four men who died in mysterious circumstances shortly after they were spotted having lunch in Kitengela, Kajiado County, had jumped bail in Mombasa over theft of Sh1.5 million.

