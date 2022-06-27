Number of Kenyans being hospitalised for Covid infections on the rise

The number of Kenyans being hospitalised for Covid-19 infections has risen by 110 in the past 24 hours.

This is after the country recorded 232 new Covid cases from a sample size of 2,030 people resulting in a positivity rate of 11.4 percent.

While the number of hospitalisations is rising, fewer patients are admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Only four patients are in the ICU, three of whom are in need of ventilatory support and one in need of supplementary oxygen.

The number of fully vaccinated people increased by a negligible percentage as only 31.7 percent of Kenyans are now fully vaccinated.

Most of the recovered patients in the last 24 hours are from the home-based care program (367) and another 23 are in different health facilities in the country.

Numbers keep soaring

The country has not recorded any new deaths in the last one day.

As the numbers keep soaring, Nairobi County remains the epicentre for new infections as it recorded the highest number of positive cases (146) in the last one day.

Out of the 47 devolved units in the country, only 14 recorded positive cases today.

Apart from Nairobi, only Nyeri and Murang’a had more than 10 new cases and were the leading counties with new Covid-19 cases.

People aged between 30 and 39 recorded the highest number of positive cases (55), while children below the age of 19 had the least numbers.

In terms of vaccination, Nyeri has over taken Nairobi by 2.8 percent after vaccinating 53.1 percent of its population.

Marsabit County, which has the least number of people who have received the jab, has vaccinated only 10 per cent of its residents.