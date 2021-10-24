Hillary Mutyambai
John Nyaga | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

NPS’ bid to prolong curfew ‘blue economy’ hits wall

By  Elvis Ondieki

What you need to know:

  • The announcement on the lifting of the curfew was at the tail-end of the president's Mashujaa Day speech. 
  • It saw Kenyans jumping for joy but police did not want Kenyans to spend too much time toasting to that. 

If there ever will be a tabulation of instances the National Police Service (NPS) shot itself in the foot, the attempt to (mis)interpret the President’s curfew directive on Wednesday will definitely rank high.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.