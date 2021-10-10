Noordin Haji conflicts with investigative agencies

DPP Noordin Haji

Director of Criminal Prosecutions Noordin Haji.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Vincent Achuka

Senior Investigative Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji has ignited a fresh war with investigative agencies over files which have been sitting in his office but he has refused to prosecute over what he calls shoddy investigations.

