Noor Gabow named Acting Inspector-General of Police

The National Police Service has named Noor Gabow Acting Inspector-General of Police (IG), effective August 26, it said in a statement.

The Service made the announcement in a statement Friday, noting that he will be in office until a substantive IG is appointed.

The @NPSC_KE designates Mr Noor Y. Gabow, CBS as Acting Inspector General (IG) with effect from 26th August 2022.

Mr Gabow will act in this position until a substantive Inspector General is appointed in accordance with Article 245 (2)(a) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 pic.twitter.com/sCRSem33RM — National Police Service Commission - Kenya (@NPSC_KE) October 7, 2022

President William Ruto had nominated Japhet Koome Nchebere, Commandant of the National Police Service College, Kiganjo, to the position of Inspector-General of Police (IG) after Hillary Mutyambai took terminal leave. Mr Koome is also a former Nairobi County Police Commander.

Director of criminal investigations George Kinoti and Inspector-General of police Hillary Mutyambai. They have both resigned from office. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Mr Mutyambai's exit, along with that of Director of criminal investigations George Kinoti, were announced while Dr Ruto was naming his appointees to the cabinet.

However, Mr Koome's nomination ran into some headwinds after a doctor sued Dr Ruto and Attorney-General Paul Kihara Kariuki over alleged illegal nomination of the proposed IG.

Japhet Koome, Commandant of the National Police Service College, Kiganjo. President William Ruto has nominated him as Inspector-General of Police. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Dr Magare Gikenyi, a Consultant Trauma and General Surgeon, said the President’s decision is unlawful and unconstitutional since the nomination of the IG should be done by the National Police Service Commission (NPSC).

He said Dr Ruto, in nominating Mr Koome, exercised powers that are allocated to the NPSC and also failed to allow the procedure provided for in law to be followed.

How Police IG is recruited

He based his argument on the provisions of Sections 12 of the National Police Act, which gives a procedure on how IG is recruited/appointed, and Article 245 of the Constitution. The Act states that whenever a vacancy arises in the office of the Inspector-General, the Commission should within 14 days by notice in the Gazette and at least two other daily newspapers of national circulation, declare the vacancy and request for applications.

The Commission then considers the applications, conduct public interviews and shortlist at least three persons qualified for the position.

After shortlisting, the commission is required to forward the names to the President within seven days for nomination.

Within seven days of receipt of the names, the President should by notice in the Gazette, nominate a person for appointment as Inspector-General from among the shortlisted names and submit the name of Parliament for approval.

The Act adds that Parliament should, within 14 days after it first meets after receiving the name of the nominee, vet and consider the nominee. It may either approve or reject the nomination and notify the President of its decision.

If Parliament approves, the President is required to appoint the nominee within seven days. But should Parliament reject the nominee, the President will submit a fresh nomination from among the list of persons picked by NPSC.