No single evidence given over claims of elections interference, CS Matiang'i says
Security minister has dismissed claims by the Deputy President that the government is interfering with next week's polls.
On Thursday, William Ruto launched a scathing attack on President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing his boss of planning to disrupt the General Election.
The Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate claimed the president was behind alleged night meetings he said were called to plot conflict ahead of the elections.
“Recently, the President met people in Nakuru and the outcome of that meeting is not good for the country apart from threats to members of my team who are leaders. What is emerging from those meetings is eventually the leaflets and pamphlets distributed warning communities in some parts of the country, the same old stuff that has taken Kenya through a lot of pain,” Dr Ruto said.
On Friday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i responded saying that no single evidence has been given to support these allegations.