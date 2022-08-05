Uhuru says he’s sure of an Odinga win as he opens Makupa bridge

President Uhuru Kenyatta Thursday said his support for Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga was a sure bet and not a political gamble, adding that this would cement his legacy and bring the whole country together.

The President, who launched infrastructure projects in Mombasa on the same day his deputy William Ruto was on a campaign trail in the county, said only Mr Odinga would push forward his development agenda.

President Kenyatta urged the 1.9 million Coast voters to turn out in large numbers to vote for his preferred successor, saying Kenya would be safe under the leadership of Mr Odinga whom he termed an honest leader who does not have a “thirst” for public resources.

He said Dr Ruto was a deceitful leader, accusing him of lying to Kenyans that Jubilee government projects were derailed after his handshake with Mr Odinga.

“There are people claiming government projects stopped in 2017 due to the handshake. This road here is evidence enough. We began its construction in 2020 and it was completed on time,” he said.

The President also endorsed ODM’s Abdulswamad Nassir for the Mombasa governor seat.

President Kenyatta Thursday launched the Sh4.5 billion iconic Makupa Bridge, with the completion of the bridge and demolition of the Makupa Causeway, Mombasa’s island status has been restored.

He later launched the Sh4.2 billion Mombasa meter-gauge railway that will link passengers to the Miritini SGR terminus. President Kenyatta said the infrastructure projects at the Coast are meant to boost the region’s economy. Peace and unity

“Traffic jams are now a thing of the past. We have also commissioned the metre gauge railway whose construction will take eight months to complete. I was able to undertake all these projects because of the peace and unity witnessed in the country after the handshake,” said the President.

Governor Hassan Joho thanked the President for the infrastructure projects in the region saying they will boost trade, connectivity and tourism.