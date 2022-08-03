Ruto’s efforts won’t bear fruit, says Uhuru as he lauds Matiang’i

President Uhuru Kenyatta Wednesday said his deputy William Ruto’s efforts will be fruitless.

He equated Dr Ruto to a lone ranger in a race that needs the support of many people, saying the ‘deceit and insults’ will lead to failure.

“The insults will not stop us from telling the truth. You continue with your talks as we concentrate on work. We will see who will complete this successfully. We must tell each other the truth, even as we say goodbye, not about moving away or death, but a retirement goodbye,” said President Kenyatta.

Neglecting duties

He castigated his deputy for neglecting his duties even as he praised Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i as a ‘trusted and humble leader’.

Speaking during his tour of Kisii Wednesday, the President said Dr Matiang’i always performed duties assigned to him bravely and diligently, unlike his deputy who abandoned him and chose a ‘dangerous path of dividing the country’.

“I am here today to thank the residents of Kisii and Nyamira counties for working with me. I am grateful to the Abagusii community for giving me heroic and fearless leaders who are not swayed or threatened for working with me. What I have achieved in my leadership could not be possible without this team led by Matiang’i. He has been my bulldozer, my hero,” President Kenyatta said.

“These heroes you see here today are being abused because of their heroic deeds. I thank them for standing with me to the last minute without being swayed to the sides,” the President said.

Disagreeing respectfully

While noting that he does not like insulting anyone, but disagreeing on issues respectfully, the Head of State said he has a right to back his handshake partner Raila Odinga.

“Someone was asked a question and he responded that it is only a fool who cannot change his mind. I clapped and told myself that the statement was very true, a good and strong point. Yes, it is true that only a fool cannot change his mind. I have also changed mine, because I am not a fool,” he said.

President Kenyatta said he has achieved much after the handshake.

“He has been claiming that the handshake brought trouble and that no work is going on. We have been able to achieve three times more as the opposing lot was busy pulling out the tyres from our vehicle. Since I put my brother Matiang’i as the chairman of government projects, work has been going on well,” he said.

Thanked Uhuru

Dr Matiang’i thanked the Head of State for the responsibilities he bestowed him.

“Thank you for the trust and faith you have bestowed on me. You took me as your younger brother. We have spent a lot of time together. Thank you. I wasn't the most deserving, nor special. You trusted me. It has been an experience of my life. I had a central seat in your administration. You love Kisii people. I ask them to unite and vote for Mr Odinga. You have showed us the direction and that is what we will follow,” he said.

The President first held a leaders’ meeting at Kisii State Lodge before moving to Gusii stadium where he was received by thousands of jubilant residents.