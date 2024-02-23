William Ruto

No reprieve for overburdened Kenyans as President Ruto plans more taxes

President William Ruto assents to the Supplementary Appropriation (No.3) at State House, Nairobi in November 2023. 

Photo credit: PCS

By  Moses Nyamori  &  Ndubi Moturi

What you need to know:

  • Ruto’s administration seeks to introduce additional taxes to raise more revenue.
  • Azimio warns that the tax burden is set to increase drastically with the implementation of the proposals contained in the BPS document.

