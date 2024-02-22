William Ruto

Paying suppliers: The roadmap to fixing Kenya's huge debt mess

President William Ruto. The government should consider a five-year staggered payment to sort the huge pending bills, experts suggest.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The government’s continued holding of billions of cash belonging to businesses, economic experts believe, affects the overall economic well-being.
  • To progressively lower the debt, government must tighten public procurement controls, end reckless spending by State agencies and streamline taxation.

Please subscribe to view this article

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Motor Clinic: Help other drivers see light

    lights

  2. PREMIUM Exposed: 149 MPs who failed Kenyans

    Parliament

  3. PREMIUM Jobs scam: 32 Kenyans conned, left high and dry

    Jobs scam

  4. PREMIUM Inside Kenya’s costly Sh1.6trn infrastructure bonds binge

    DNTreasury1503f

  5. PREMIUM Experts: How to fix Kenya's huge debt mess

    William Ruto