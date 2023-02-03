NMG signs e-paper deal with Kenya library consortium

The Nation Media Group (NMG) and the Kenya Library and Information Services Consortium (Klisc) have signed a partnership agreement targeting more than 1,000 e-Paper subscribers aimed at promoting citizen literacy through libraries.

The deal sealed on Friday will offer members of the consortium access to NMG e-Paper at a discounted rate for the next two years.

They will also receive online archives of NMG publications including the Daily Nation, Business Daily, Taifa Leo and the East African.

Expensive information

NMG Head of External Affairs Clifford Machoka emphasised the importance of media in eradicating ignorance and enhancing literacy.

“This partnership is very key for us because it is aligned with our mission of positively influencing the society by providing information and education. Through our platforms, we are able to provide supplementary information to tertiary institutions and other stakeholders which is beneficial to them," said Mr Machoka.

Klisc Treasurer and Director of Library and Information Services at the Technical University of Kenya Sarah Kibugi noted that the agreement will enable their member institutions to cope with the increasing cost of information resources.

“We know how expensive information is and with the financial constraints facing most of our public institutions, such partnerships will ensure that citizens can continue to have access to knowledge. And by extension we also achieve our mandate of promoting information through the collective subscription to content on electronic platforms,” said Dr Kibugi.

The library network which was established in 2003 draws its membership from both public and private universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training libraries, research institutions and public libraries.

Klisc Secretary and Regional University Librarian, East Africa at the Aga Khan University Arnold Mwanzu was confident that they would be able to onboard the targeted subscribers following the agreement.

Digital age

He observed that partnership was very relevant more so in the present digital age where most of their members were online and lauded NMG for the efficiency of their platform.

“Many of our subscribers have expressed their satisfaction with the service and they are always excited that they can access their online copies by 1 am instead of waiting until the following day,” stated Mr Mwanzu.

Dr Kibugi added that as librarians, they were elated to see students actively utilise the resources provided. NMG and Klisc pledged to strengthen their partnership to reach more users.